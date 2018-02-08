Kotoko ready for Africa campaign

Two-time African champions, Asante Kotoko is determined to dominate the continent’s football to rediscover its once all-conquering and fearsome form as they begin the CAF Confederation Cup campaign on Sunday, at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi.

Yaw Boafo, a management member, said their fixture against Congo’s Club Athletique Renaissance Aiglon (CARA) in the preliminary stage, was an opportunity to make a strong statement.

“We want to take our rightful place in continental football, and we are going into this competition with the seriousness it deserves and the single-minded goal to progress”, he told a press conference in Kumasi.

He said Kotoko could not continue to miss out of continental football competitions given its pedigree and said it had been far too long since they won an African diadem.

Last three years, the Porcupine Warriors participated in the CAF Champions League, but got eliminated in the first round by Algerian side, MC El Eulma.

The management member said the team has been strengthened with the signing of former Aduana Stars’ defender, Daniel Darkwah.

Together with Wahab Adams, Skipper Amos Frimpong and Awudu Nafiu, the defence would be impregnable.

In attack, he said, the club would be relying on the experience of Sadique Adams and the speed of Emmanuel Gyamfi and Sarfo Gyamfi to bang in the goals.

He added that, the recent ‘GHALCA G8’ tournament was very beneficial in terms of the team’s preparation, saying it helped to smoothen the rough edges for the match ahead.

Mr. Boafo called for strong support of all stakeholders and gave the assurance that the club was not going to disappoint.

Meanwhile, the Kotoko National Circles Council (NCC) has launched a massive campaign to mobilize the teeming supporters behind the club through its ‘Africa Campaign Drive’.

Kwaku Amponsah, the National Chairman, told the GNA Sports that, the exercise would see the various circles contribute meaningfully in cash and kind to boost the morale of the players.-GNA