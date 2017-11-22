Kotoko put 5 players on transfer

Kumasi Asante Kotoko are reported to have put five players on transfer.

The quintet, which includes Prince Aqcuah, Issac Quansah, Yakubu Mohammed, Osei Agyemang and Abass Mohammed, have been told to look elsewhere.

It is reported that head coach Steve Pollack has no plans of working with them for next season.

Kotoko have announced they will downsize but will bring in few quality players to bolster their team.

Meanwhile, Liberty Professionals captain, Samuel Sarfo says there is a possibility he could depart the club after helping them retain their premier league status.

The hard-tackling defender was instrumental in the Dansoman-based outfit’s close shave relegation escape, scoring six goals in as many games to help them finish 11th on the standings.

Sarfo, who also doubles as a Police officer, has intimated that he could seek a fresh challenge after spending three years with the Scientific Soccer lads.

“I’m a footballer, that’s the profession I chose. Any team that needs my services can talk to my management”, Sarfo told Happy FM when quizzed if he would want a new challenge next season.

“I’m still in negotiations with Liberty Professionals on whether or not to extend my contract, but anything could happen.”

The 27-year-old’s declaration is likely to spark a bidding war between Aduana Stars, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, as they look to augment their squads ahead of next year’s Africa campaign.