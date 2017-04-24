Kotoko progress, Ashgold fall out

Kumasi Asante Kotoko progressed to the round of 32 stage of the MTN/FA Cup competition after beating Bekwai Youth Academy 3-1 on penalties at the Nana Gyamfi Park in Bekwai. Full time scores was 0-0.

The division one campaigners were quite impressive all afternoon but were held back by their own inexperience – though they defended gallantly against Kotoko yesterday.

Meanwhile, the misery of Obuasi AshantiGold SC continued at the weekend when they were eliminated from this year’s MTN/FA Cup competition as they slumped 3-1 on penalties to Asokwa Deportivo at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The two teams had sold out a thrilling 1-1 game in the stipulated time with Francis Arthur scoring for the Asokwa side. AshGold star player Hanson Hans Kwofie fetched his side’s goal to take the game to the lottery of shoot-out, but the Miners could not survive the pressure from the spot.

Abdul Wahab’s stunner powered Techiman Eleven Wonders to record a startling 1-0 win over Aduana Stars at the Techiman Park. According to reports, Aduana played most part of the game but failed to make their chances count when it mattered most.

There was yet another shocker at the Nungua Town Park on Saturday when second division side Emmanuel FC defeated premier team Tema Youth 1-0 with Pius Baffour Odame scoring the only goal. The Tema boys created an avalanche of chances, especially at the last quarter – but blew them off to the chagrin of their supporters.

Goals from Charles Mensah and Mohammed Abdullai was all defending champions Bechem United needed to beat Young Apostles 2-0 at the Bechem park at the weekend.

Two goals from David Abagna Sandan and Seth Amoateng enabled Wa All Stars to beat Dark Horses 2-0.

