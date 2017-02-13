Kotoko overcome Liberty

Yakubu Mohammed’s double gave Kumasi Asante Kotoko a bright start in the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League (GPL) as they defeated Liberty Professionals 2-1 in their season opener yesterday at the Baba Yara stadium.

The host lost two players to injury in the first half, culminating in the exits of Skipper Amos Frimpong and striker Obed Owusu who were replaced by Eric Donkor and Ollenu Ashittey.

Kotoko’s plight was further deepened when Benjamin Eshun put Liberty ahead.

But the Porcupine Warriors fought back gamely in the second half to score twice through Yakubu Mohammed to silence the Dansoman lads.

