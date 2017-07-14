Kotoko official dies in accident …3 others hospitalised

Three members including the coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have been admitted at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) while the rest of the playing body has been treated and discharged following the fatal accident on Wednesday night that claimed one life.

The three are the head coach, Steven Polack, attacking midfielder Ollenu Ashittey and Nana Berchie, the driver.

The Assistant Equipment Officer of the club, George Kofi Asare, died on the spot while others sustained severe injuries. They included a journalist, Gideon Boakye Boctwey, team’s cameraman/reporter and Godwin Ablordey, Team Manager.

In line with the incident, the club’s management has called on the Premier League Board (PLB) to grant them a week’s excuse from football related activities in order to obtain proper medical care for the affected players.

At a press briefing in Kumasi, yesterday, the legal officer of the team, Yaw Boafo, said the management intends to intensify the treatment for the injured players, adding that, there was the need to call for a week holiday from football related activities.

The development, if accepted, would force the match between Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak to be postponed till further notice.

The bus carrying the Asanteman contingent was said to have rammed into a parked Kia Truck at Abrepotia, near Nkawkaw at about 9:45pm from Accra after their week 22 Ghana Premiership engagement with Tema-based Inter Allies who pipped them 1-0.

It was not clear the number of passengers that were on the bus at the time of the accident, but reports disclosed it was only players and the technical staff who were on it. Some of the players received cuts on their lips, legs and foreheads.

The club said on Twitter that the accident occurred around 21:45 GMT in Nkawkaw when the bus transporting the players back to Kumasi after a league defeat to Inter Allies in Accra ran into a stationary truck.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly have donated GH¢10,000.00 toward the treatment of the victims during a visit to KATH yesterday.

Mr Simon Osei-Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, who led the team, expressed their condolences to the entire management of the ‘Red Army’ and assured that they were prepared to foot the hospital bill that would come afterwards.

From Kingsley E. Hope, Kumasi