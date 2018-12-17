Kotoko hold Kariobangi Sharks in Kenya

Kumasi Asante Kotoko held their Kenyan counterparts, Kariobangi Sharks to a goalless draw game at the Kasarani Stadium, Kenya, on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors began the first half on the front foot but the Sharks were able to hold a very strong defensive line in the early stages to keep the visitors at bay.

Despite the early dominance from the Porcupine Warriors, the Sharks had some good chances in the first half but Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan proved equal to the task, pulling some brilliant saves.

After a scoreless first half, the Sharks began the second half as the more aggressive side, tormenting the Kotoko defence in search for the opener to boost their chances of winning the game, but the Kotoko defence handled the pressure with ease.

Substitute Sogne Yacouba should have put Kotoko ahead in the latter stages of the second half but his effort narrowly missed the target to the relief of the home team and their fans.

The two sides would lock horns on Sunday, December 23, 2018 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the second leg of the encounter as both sides target progression to the next stage of the competition. –GNA