Kotoko-Hearts match postponed indefinitely

The Premier League Board (PLB) has postponed the match day 23 Premier League fixture between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak which was scheduled for Sunday July 16 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

A statement signed by Mr. Ashford Tettey Oku, Chairman of the PLB said the decision to postpone the match indefinitely follows the tragic accident involving Asante Kotoko on their way to Kumasi after their Match Day 22 league match with Inter Allies in Accra.

“The PLB is deeply saddened by the development, and expresses its deepest commiseration to Asante Kotoko. Our prayers and thoughts are with family of Mr Thomas Asare, the departed Assistant Equipment Manager, and we pray to Almighty God to heal the injured players and officials.”

A PLB delegation has been despatched to visit Kumasi Asante Kotoko in Kumasi to express the Board’s support in this difficult time.

Meanwhile the PLB has directed all club officials and players to wear red and black armbands for the seven Match Day 23 matches, which will go ahead as scheduled, except that the matches have been moved to Sunday instead of the earlier announced Saturday. The only Saturday match will be the televised game between Bechem United and Bolga All Stars.

The PLB has further directed the observation of a minute silence in honour of the departed official of Kotoko before all Match Day 23 Premier League matches.

Finally, the PLB commends all those who assisted Kotoko during the difficult moment, as well as Okwawu United, who made their bus available to transport injured Kotoko players to Kumasi.