Despite the ‘freeze’ on Ghana football activities, a number of clubs would be engaged in a series of friendly matches on Sunday.

The trend will continue this weekend as Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak lead the clubs in high profile friendlies.

At Old Tafo in the Eastern Region, Susubribi SC would host Kotoko in a friendly encounter that would form part of activities to mark this year’s Ohumkan festival of the chiefs and people of Akim Old Tafo.

Expected to commence at 3pm at the Old Tafo Rovers Park, the game will be graced by the Akyem Tafohene, Nana Adusei Peasah IV and other chiefs and people from the area.

A flat rate of GH¢5.00 would be charged at the gates.

Hearts of Oak would also face Liberty Professionals in a friendly match on Sunday at the Dansoman Liberty Park.

A rate of GH¢5.00 for Popular Stand and GH¢10.00 for VIP would be charged.

