Kotoko, Hearts Coaches react to stalemate

Head Coaches of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak have reacted to Sunday’s 1-1 draw encounter in Kumasi, pointing out that the two sides put up displays that sent clear signals about the improvement in the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Frank Nuttal, head coach of Hearts said Sunday’s match marked an improvement upon previous encounters and would advertise the Ghanaian game.

The Scottish coach said in the post match interview that the performance of both sides was impressive and that, the quality of the game would advertise Ghana’s football.

“Both Kotoko and Hearts have quality players and I have to say that the game was a good advert for the Ghana Premier League (GPL).

“As usual, it was a difficult game which both sides played well,” said Nuttal.

According to the Scottish, his charges showed strong character and determination to grab an important point for the Phobians away from home.

“Kotoko wanted to prove something by we showed a great character and determination. We coped with the pressure and got a great goal but unfortunately for us, they equalised.”

According to him, Kotoko would not have scored from open play because of the strategy the Phobians mapped out, adding that, ‘but for the penalty, they wouldn’t have scored becasue they found it difficult penetrating our defense.’

“We always try to win every game and get the three points but I have to say that a point in such a big game is also good for us.

“With five games remaining, we are still in the title race. We are in a good situation at the moment and we are going for the title and the FA Cup,” said Frank Nutall.

But Kotoko’s head coach, Steve Pollack, praised his side for the good performance against the Phobians after being inactive for three weeks.

He said it was a good game to test the readiness of Kotoko after the team’s unfortunate road accident three weeks ago.

Coach Pollack was impressed with the output of his team coming after such a difficult period and hoped they will bounce back in amazing fashion as they hope to lay hands on the GPL trophy.

“I’m very happy with the attitude of the players after everything they went through.

“This was a good come back for us, people thought we were not fit enough for such a big game, but I think it was a perfect game to test our mentality and strength and we did great.

“I am proud of them for the attitude and desire they showed. I am proud to be their manager and to be with the Kotoko family.

“It was difficult but we didn’t lose and I’m happy for that,” Pollack said.

Kotoko let the Phobians off the hook when hitman, Saddick Adam wasted a last minute begging chance with Hearts goalkeeper, Benjamin Mensah at his mercy.

Adams latched onto a loose ball behind the Hearts defense but how he managed to squander it remains a mystery yet to be unravel by the Porcupine Warriors.

However, Coack Polack saw a lot of positives in the performance and hoped to build upon it.