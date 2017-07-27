Kotoko, Hearts clash August 6

The Premier League Board (PLB) has fixed the second round Super Clash between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak for August 6.

The second round fixture was initially scheduled for July 16 was postponed indefinitely after the Kotoko team was involved in a fatal car accident which claimed the life of the team deputy kit manager.

Kotoko were returning to Kumasi after playing Inter Allies in Accra when their team bus rammed into a stationary vehicle on the Nkawkaw road.

The club, traumatiSed after the tragic accident, are yet to fully recover.

On Tuesday, the league organiser, announced the league will take a one-month break to help the Local Black Stars prepare for next month’s 2018 CHAN qualifiers against Burkina Faso.

Also, Ghana will be hosting the WAFU Championship in September.

Following the second medical review from Asante Kotoko, it has been indicated that Kotoko will be medically ready to play on August 6, 2017.

According to the PLB, Ashantigold would host WAFA in Obuasi on Sunday as outstanding matches are cleared.

On Wednesday, August 23, WAFA would host Kumasi Asante Kotoko in Sogakope in the last of the outstanding games.