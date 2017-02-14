Kotoko gives player ultimatum to terminate contract

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have given defender Samuel Kyere a two-week ultimatum to terminate his contract with the club.

Kyere has been at loggerheads with the club since he was suspended by former coach Michael Osei.

The defender has consistently lashed out at his critics on social media, leading to the latest decision of the club.

“Due to your serious and persistent misconduct, Asante Kotoko SC hereby gives you 14 days notice to terminate your contract of employment.” a letter signed by the administrative manager of the club, Rose Padmore Yeboah, is quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, former Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Kofi Abanga, has confirmed signing a three-year deal with Ghana Premier League new boys, Elmina Sharks.

Abanga, 27 joined the side as a free agent after leaving the capital-based side.

”I have signed three years deal with Sharks and I hope to use my experience to help the club.” he is quoted by sportsnewgh.

Abanga’s otherwise impressive career with the Phobians has been plagued by several knee injuries, ruining his chances of making it into the matchday squads.