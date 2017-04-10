Kotoko, Dwarfs draw

Cape Coast mysterious ‘Ebusua’ Dwarfs shared the spoils with Kumasi Asante Kotoko as they played a goalless encounter in their 11th week Ghana Premiership played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, yesterday.

Dwarfs have no excuse for failing to secure the maximum points as they ‘mysteriously’ squandered decent chances especially in the second half with Captain, Nicholas Gyan and substitutes Joseph Eso and Christopher Bonney, being the worse culprits.

Dwarfs, in fact, were a delight to watch with the ease they held their opponents and resorted to effective offside traps to tame Kotoko’s danger man, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Sarfo Gyamfi and Yakubu Mohammed.

Both sides thrilled fans in the second half with a beautiful display with the visitors dictating the pace for the Reds who needed a good performance from goalkeeper Felix Annan to save their day.

The young goalkeeper pulled magnificent saves in the 75th and 82nd minutes when Nicholas Gyan threatened.

Kingsley E Hope, Kumasi