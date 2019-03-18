Kotoko Confed. Cup dream over ﻿…lose 2-1 to Zesco Utd. In final group game

Asante Kotoko got eliminated from the 2018/19 CAF Confederation Cup after losing their final Group C match 2-1 to Zesco United in Ndola yesterday.

The Porcupine Warriors took the lead through substitute Stephen Nyarko but were stung by two goals in two minutes to end their campaign.

With Sudanese Al Hilal beating another Zambian side Nkana FC in Omdurman, all Kotoko needed was a win to advance but that was not to be.

It was the visitors who came close to scoring after nine minutes but new signing Dany Teguy Zabo fluffed his lines.

Emmanuel Gyamfi floated in a ball from the right and Zabo connected with a header but came off the body of goalkeeper Jacob Banda and the Ivorian followed up with a left footed shot which was saved by the gloves man.

Then Zesco United came into the picture with series of long-range attempts and on one of those dangerous occasions, Kotoko allowed John Ching’andu space to strike a missile but his effort was always rising.

In the 25th minute, goalkeeper Banda came to the rescue of Zesco as he pushed out Emmanuel Gyamfi curled effort from inside the box.

In stoppage time of the first half, Gyamfi had another glorious opportunity to give Kotoko the lead but his curled effort inside the box came off the cross bar and on top of the net.

No more clear-cut scoring opportunities were created but referee Victor Gomes whistle to end hostilities.

Al Hilal topped the Group and were joined by Nkana FC.