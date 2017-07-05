Kotoko coach promises more trophies

Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach, Steve Polack is confident about winning many silverwares for the club following their triumph over arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in this year’s President’s Cup on Monday.

The Porcupine Warriors welcomed their sworn rivals to the Baba Yara Stadium in the 2017 President’s Cup but both sides failed to find a goal in regulation time as the game went on penalties, which the Porcupine Warriors triumphed 4-1 to successfully defend the title they won against the same side last year.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Polack believes his journey with the club has just begun as he’s targeting a stranglehold of every trophy that will present itself before the club under his tenure.

“It’s a great feeling, I have to applaud the players because they gave everything for this victory, and also the supporters who even after yesterday’s heavy down pour came in their numbers to cheer, which is fantastic,” the English gaffer said.

“This is the first trophy of the season and it’s evident that I’m a bit emotional. This is the start of many trophies I hope to win with this club because I’m going to be here for a long time and hope that we can win more.”

In another development, Accra Hearts of Oak have announced that Cosmos Dauda is available for selection against Bechem United on Sunday after an injury scare at the weekend.

The striker suffered an injury on Sunday during the rained off match against Asante Kotoko in the President’s cup.

He missed the rescheduled match the next day.

There were fears he was facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines but Dauda has been passed fit for their next assignment.-Ghanasoccernet