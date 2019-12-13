Kotoko coach fires salvo﻿ ﻿ahead of President’s Cup

Maxwell Konadu, the new head coach of Porcupine Warriors Kumasi Asante Kotoko, has sent a strong signal to the fans and management of their arch rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, to prepare well for a real battle in the President’s Cup, at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

“I am personally going to be deeply involved in the match. We are really going to represent Kotoko, and for that matter Asanteman; it is not going to be a joke on Sunday,” Coach Konadu roared in an interview on a radio station here, yesterday.

It would be his first big assignment since taking the post barely a week ago. The former Black Stars Assistant Coach was unveiled at the club’s training complex at Adako Jachie.

The Black Stars B coach signed a two-year deal with the Reds and has been tasked to win the upcoming Ghana Premier League season as well as qualify the team to the CAF Champions League.

“I am back and I can say that I am very delighted with the development. I thank the management and the supporters for the confidence shown in me. I will do my best but will ask the supporters to exercise patience as we are trying to improve the team,” he said.

According to the coach, he had made a good decision to come back to Kotoko, saying,” if you go to a place where you are wanted, it is a sure sign that you can succeed,” as he mentioned the huge outpour of love and admiration from high-profile personalities of Asanteman.

He said he had no intention of buying new players but would only need to work on the mental toughness of the players of the club, stressing that most of them are very good.

Meanwhile, the coach has brought back defender, Augustine Sefah, who was put on transfer to beef up the rear guards.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI