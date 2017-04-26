Kotoko clash with Aduana … In crunch league thriller

The Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium will come alive this afternoon as Asante Kotoko host second-placed Dormaa Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League Week 13 clash.

Both sides were neck to neck at the summit of the league log during the first 10 games of the season but a blip by Kotoko has seen the visitors open a six-point gap going into this game.

The Porcupine Warriors will be looking at putting their disappointing run of form behind them ahead of this afternoon’s clash and grab all three points at stake to narrow the points gap between both sides.

Asante Kotoko failed to make the most of home advantage last season drawing goalless with Aduana, however today, they cannot afford to drop points again today as that would increase the pressure from the fans on the team.

For Aduana Stars, who are on a mission to winning the league, every point matters and they will be hoping to have a good day against the Asanteman contingent.

Another action spot today will be at the Tema Park where Accra Great Olympics will play as guests of the Harbour City boys, Tema Youth.

This will be the first time Coach Tom Strand will be teaming up with his assistant Godwin Attram on the bench of Great Olympics after the brouhaha that ensured before and after the appointment of the Swedish trainer.

Many a soccer fan would keep their eyes on this game to see how the chemistry between coach Strand and Attram would pan out, to change the fortunes of the Dade Boys as they resolve to move out of the relegation zone.

New entrants Bolga All Stars will be at the Tamale Utrecht Academy Park to cross swords with Accra Hearts of Oak in a game the home side have vowed to pick all three points at stake.

However, the Phobians have stated their desire to end the first around as one of the top two sides and they would work fiercely at that goal today.

Liberty Professionals will trek to the Sogakope Park to play league leaders WAFA in a game that the latter will be hoping to win to stretch the lead on the log.

Bottom-placed Obuasi AshantiGold will have an uphill task when they come up against Medeama SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium as pressure from the home fans on the team to perform will put coach C.K Akunnor’s side to the sword.

Coach Akunnor will take charge of his second league game and will be hoping to get it right this time as he faulted away to Inter Allies on his debut.

In other games, Bechem United will be at their backyard in Bechem to welcome Cape Coast Ebusua Dwarfs in a game that would be too close to call. At the Nduom Stadium, Elmina Sharks will play host to 12th-placed Inter Allies, while Berekum Chelsea will host Wa All Stars at the Berekum Golden City Park.

By Raymond Ackumey