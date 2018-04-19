Kotoko, Chelsea draw …Karela FC thrash Hearts

Asante Kotoko came back from behind to share the points with visiting Berekum Chelsea after playing 1-1 in their week eight GPL clash at the Baba Yara stadium, yesterday.

Chelsea went close to scoring in the 22nd minute with double strikes from Latif Salifu and Owusu Addae Frederick which were saved by keeper Felix Annan for Kotoko.

On the 42nd minute, Latif Salifu coolly ‘chested’ a header from Owusu Addae Frederick after a pull out to registered the first goal.

Kotoko upped their game in the second half and cancelled the lead on the 49th minute mark through Frederick Boateng from a goal mouth melee, after Emmanuel Gyamfi’s drive had hit the post.

At Anyinase, newly-comers, Karela United FC put up a spirited second-half show to topple a 1-0 loss to beat Hearts of Oak 3-1 yesterday.

The hero of the day was skipper William Opoku Mensah who replaced Emmanuel Osei Baffour at the start of the second half.

Opoku Mensah fired all three goals to cancel the Hearts lead secured by Daniel Kordie as early as the 11th minute.

Kordie’s goal was a beautiful connection to a Winful Cobbina pass.

Karela United FC’s redemption started just two minutes inside the second half when through Opoku Mensah fired a rebound home.

He capitalised on a blunder by Hearts skipper Inusah Musa to put the hosts ahead before completing his hat-trick after rounding up Hearts goalkeeper Benjamin Mensah to connect home.