Kotoko, Ashgold to renew rivalry in B.K Edusei Cup match

Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Ashantigold SC will battle for honours in the maiden Benjamin Kyei (B.K) Edusei Charity Cup match scheduled for tomorrow at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The match is in honour of the late B.K Edusei, a former player and administrator of Kotoko for his contribution to the club in the 1960s and 1970s.

It will also climax the launch of the B.K Edusei Foundation which was held about a week ago with the aim of securing financial assistance through contributions to support old players of the club.

Proceeds from the match as well as contributions from patrons and corporate bodies would be channelled into the accounts of the foundation to assist former players of the club.

The game would see the two giants of the Ashanti Region go at each other for the bragging rights as they also prepare for their continental encounters.

Both teams have so far started their continental outings on a bright note after winning their respective matches last weekend.

Kotoko defeated Kano Pillars from Nigeria 2-0 to win 4-3 on aggregate to book a date with Tunisian giants, Etoile du Sahel in the CAF Champions League while Ashgold secured a 3-0 victory against Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea to win 4-1 on aggregate to meet RC Berkane from Morocco at the next stage of the Confederations Cup.

Tomorrow’s fixture would be a great test for both teams as they hope to boost their fans confidence ahead of the continental matches.

Players like goalkeeper Felix Annan, Emmanuel Gyamfi and Richard Arthur would be in the thick of affairs for the Porcupine Warriors in a bid to overcome their opponents.

Ashgold’s setup would have the likes of Shafiu Mumuni, Emmanuel Owusu and James Akaminko to face the challenge to be posed by the Porcupine Warriors.

It promises to be an exciting ‘Ashanti derby’ as old players of both clubs as well as loyal fans are expected to fill the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the match.

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE