Kotoko aim to break Chelsea …as Hearts, Oly chase first win

Five clubs including Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics will remain in the hunt for the first win in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which reaches the third week this weekend.

The clash between Asante Kotoko and Berekum Chelsea at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium tomorrow undoubtedly remains the biggest fixture of the weekend as both occupy positions on the upper part of the table.

Kotoko lie in fifth position with maximum points from the two matches played so far with Chelsea following two positions down with four points but their conquest of Hearts of Oak on the opening day has turned them into contenders.

They will be expected to provide fireworks when they cross swords as both aim at improving the position on the table.

However, happenings in the camp of the lower clubs dominated by clubs in the capital is likely to switch attention to the Accra Sports Stadium and the Bechem Stadium where Hearts host Dwarfs and Bechem engage Olympics.

Supporters of the two Accra clubs have registered their displeasure about the fortunes of their respective clubs and in the process earned assurances of a swift turn-around.

While that of Olympics appear a Herculean task considering Bechem’s strength at home and the unconvincing display from the ‘Dade’ lads, Hearts look to be close to snatching their first winning against Dwarfs who have endured difficult times in the past two seasons.

Interestingly, Hearts and Oly have all played well but have been let down by their naivety in front of goal. That has culminated in them creating chances but failing to score.

At home, Hearts should have it relatively easier snatching the maximum points from Dwarfs who mostly struggle against the Rainbow boys but for Olympics, they would need to ignite their wondrous nature to snatch a point.

At the Dansoman Stadium, Liberty Professionals are aiming to end the smooth run of Medeama in another dicey encounter that will prove Medeama’s title credentials.

Legon Cities will travel to Dawu to play as guests of Dreams FC but Aduana Stars are highly tipped to overcome King Faisal, one of the five clubs yet to win a point in the competition.

Ashantigold SC must have things comfortably wrapped as they welcome Eleven Wonders at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium as Elmina Sharks face WAFA.

Karela will come face to face with Inter Allies in another dicey fixture.

