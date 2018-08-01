Kotoko accident victims petition Manhyia for compensation

Players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko who were involved in an accident last year have petitioned management of the club over unpaid compensation from donations made to the club.

They were involved in an accident that cost them one life –Kofi Asare, Assistant Equipment Officer – with several players and officials including Head Coach, Steve Pollack suffering various degrees of injury on their return from Accra where they honoured a league game with Inter Allies on July 12, 2017.

But a year on after the incident and without any compensation from the club, the players have petitioned the management of the club and Manhyia for what they think was the right thing to be done.

Led by former goalkeeper of the club, Isaac Amoako who also doubles as the spokesperson of the group, they insist management was yet to pay them anything despite the donations made to the club by individuals and organisations.

The group’s latest outburst was in response to the club’s Deputy Communications Director, Edwin Otsere’s claims that whatever was due to the victims had been paid.

Mr Otsere had stated that the victims had been settled and says the action of the players was unfortunate, indicating that ‘the players are not appreciative of the efforts put in by the management team.’

But Amoako told Accra based Top radio on Monday that nothing has been given to any player and defended the decision to inform Manhyia about their plight.

“So far as we the accident victims are concerned, we have not received any cash from management after the incident,”

“We served Manhyia because of an experienced I [Isaac Amoako] had with management of the club, when my contract elapsed and we needed to part ways,”

“Management did not respond to a petition I served them even after a month, but when we served Manhyia the petition, they acknowledged receipt and wrote back to us”, he said.

BY PACOME EMMANUEL DAMALIE