Korpehem D/A Basic School pupils heave a sigh of relief … As MP fixes ripped off roof

Mrs Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ada Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, last week, fixed the roof for Korpehem D/A Basic School which was ripped off by rainstorm five months ago.

The MP said she replaced the damaged roof so that teaching and learning activities can take place at the school.

It is recalled that The Ghanaian Times reported on February 16, 2017, that pupils of the school were compelled to take lessons under trees, following the incident which also destroyed materials including administrative record books, text books and other reading materials.

The MP said she considered the education of every child a priority, hence the provision of funds for rehabilitation of the structure.

Headmaster of the school, Mr Divine McCarthy thanked the MP for the kind gesture and said the pupils would learn in comfort.

He said teaching was improving steadily as pupils were punctual and attend lessons regularly.

Mr McCarthy said the gesture would ensure a better future for the children and prepare them to take up leadership positions.

He appealed to the MP to fix other parts of the structure affected by the rainstorm.

He said: “The ceiling in some of the offices need to be fixed, cracks on the building which would require cement works and some windows that were ripped off by the rainstorm need to be replaced.“

He also called on the government and philanthropists to provide educational materials and other needs of the school.

Master Raymond Sronani, a Basic Eight pupil who could not hide his excitement said “everything is now going on well and our teachers are always available to teach us.”

He said rains no longer interrupt teaching and learning as it did in the past.

Master Sronani thanked the MP for restoring sanity in the school.

By Michael D. Abayateye