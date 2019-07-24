Kongo SHS closed down over ethnic clashes

Another Senior High School in the Upper East Region has been closed down following an ethnic clash between the Talensi and Frafra students of the school.

The clash, which occurred in the Kongo Senior High School on Sunday night, escalated on Monday morning, leading to injuries of some students and the destruction of the school’s property.

This had forced the Nabdam District Security Committee to close down the school indefinitely.

This brings to two the number of Senior High Schools in the region which had experienced such clashes and closure within two weeks.

It would be recalled that last week, the Sandema Senior High Technical School also in the region, was closed down following clash between the school’s cadet corps and the rest of the student body over disobeying the school’s rules of overstaying in the night.

The five-member committee set up by the Builsa North District Security Committee (DISEC) to investigate into the cause of the clashes is yet to present its findings and recommendations.

The headmistress of the Kongo Senior High School, Ms GiftyAyamba, who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, said information picked by her indicated that the clash was as a result of ethnic tensions.

“From what I have picked up, it happens to be a tribal issue. Frafra students fighting Talensi, but we are yet to get to the bottom of the clashes to find out the main reason behind this unrest, but for now, it is a tribal issue. Last night, the majority of those who were sent to the hospital, I was told, fainted and were treated and discharged,”she indicated.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, KONGO