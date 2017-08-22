Konadu ignores calls to quit after defeat

Black Stars B coach, Maxwell Konadu says he will not heed to calls for him to step down from his post after failing to qualify the team for a second successive CHAN tournament.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer saw his side suffer a shocking 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The Black Stars B was eliminated 4-3 on aggregate after an impressive 2-2 first leg draw in Ouagadougou last week.

Konadu was also in-charge when the team failed to qualify for the last tournament but that will not force him to quit.

”It’s not the matter of quitting, I am not a quitter. I have been with the team and working hard to get the best out of the them,” Konadu told the media.

”The defeat doesn’t mean I should leave the job, I am still the coach and so I think I don’t have to turn my back on Ghanaians.

”I am not a quitter; we will continue to put things in place and work hard.”

He has since apologised for his side’s failure to qualify for the championship for the second time running.

The hosts were rocked by Burkinabe goals from Mohammed Sylla and Herman Nikiema inside 30 minutes at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Felix Addo pulled one goal back for Ghana just before the hour, but could not find the second goal they desperately needed to force a penalty shootout.

“We have to start by saying that we are sorry for disappointing the very fans that has being behind this team all this while but what else can we say,” Konadu said in the post press conference.

“The boys did their best and we guided them to how to be victorious, but unfortunately for us that couldn’t happen.

“The boys are all down, so the mood in camp is not good but we think that it is football, we did whatever we had to do in order to reverse the scoreline but we couldn’t.”

Burkina Faso qualified 4-3 on aggregate and will join 15 other countries at the biennial tournament, which Kenya will host from January 12 to February 4.