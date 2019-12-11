Konadu calls for support﻿ … as he returns to Kotoko

Porcupine Warriors Kumasi Asante Kotoko have appointed Maxwell Konadu as the club’s new chief trainer.

Konadu has been given a two-year deal with his former club, and tasked to annex the forthcoming Ghana Premier League (GPL) which begins on Friday, December 27.

The Ghana Black Stars B coach, who took Kotoko to league glory in the 2011/2012 season, replaces Kjetil Zachariason.

Zachariason was fired by the club in October after barely four months in charge – following Kotoko’s elimination from the CAF Confederations Cup Competition.

Meanwhile, Konadu is delighted at the offer.

“I am back and I can say that I am very delighted with the development.” Konadu asserted.

“I thank the management and the supporters for the confidence shown in me,” he said, assuring to do his best for the club whilst asking supporters for their unflinching backing.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER