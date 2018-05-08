Koku Anyidoho: Stop politicising civil service

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has criticised the government over politicisation of the civil service.

His criticism follows a recent press conference by the leadership of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) to complain about secret attempts to replace them at their jobs.

Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Dr Isaac Bampoe Addo, accused some ministers, especially the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, of replacing civil servants who had been forced to proceed on leave.

Dr Addo said the jobs of civil servants are usually taken up by so-called “special assistants.”

Commenting on the matter, Mr Anyidoho said losing the civil service to politics spells doom for the nation.

He did not mince words in condemning the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration for politicising the civil service.

“For CLOGSAG to come out before May Day and condemn vehemently the over-politicisation of the civil service, then we are in trouble, the NDC must win the next election to rescue the civil service,” he stressed.

Mr Anyidoho took a swipe at the government’s vision of ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ and described it as an afterthought and an empty slogan that cannot win the NPP the next election.

“You finish putting out some slogan, Ghana Beyond Aid, and you are now telling us that you are setting up a 10-member committee to determine how Ghana will go beyond aid. Are we serious?”

“The government has failed to provide jobs for the people and effectively fighting the armyworm infestations that destroyed the produce of many Ghanaian farmers.

“They created jobs for armyworms instead of human beings, the armyworms have had a field day in eating up all our farm produce,” Mr Anyidoho lamented.

He urged party communicators to equip themselves with skills to better disseminate party messages to the electorate towards winning the next elections to be held in 2020. –myjoyonline.com