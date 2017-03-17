Koforidua NDC ‘foot soldiers’ disrupt meeting

Some ‘foot soldiers’ of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region yesterday prevented their regional party executives from attending a scheduled meeting with the 2016 Election Review Committee of the party in the Koforidua.

The irate supporters blocked the entrance of the Eredec Hotel,the venue of the event with logs, stones and motorcycles, amidst the singing of war songs and threats to deal with the executives.

The executives who could not withstand the melee had to flee the scene.

The intervention of the chairman of the committee, Dr. Kwesi Botchwey and some police personnel who were called in, however managed to bring the situation under control.

The meeting was organised by the committee to find out from the regional and constituency executives why the party performed abysmally in the December general election.

However before the meeting could begin the foot soldiers and some constituency executives stormed the venue and demanded that the regional executives should tender their resignation or face the consequences.

The protestors accused the regional executives of contributing to the defeat of the party in the elections.

They further accused them of non performance, a situation that caused the party not to achieve its agenda 50/50 vote target in the region.

At the time of filing this report, some constituency executives were locked up in a crucial meeting with members of the national fact-finding committee.

The representatives were from New Juaben North and South, Abuakwa North and South, Suhum, Ayensuano, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Okere, Akropong, Fanteakwa North and South, all in the Eastern Region.

The committee, which is on a nationwide tour, would continue with its mission in other parts of the region today.