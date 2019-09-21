Kofi Manu: FA election demands outrageous

Mr. Kofi Manu, a football administrator and an official of Sekondi Hasaacas has called on stakeholders of Ghana football to boycott the upcoming elections of the Association.

According to him, the Normalization Committee (NC), organisers of the elections are giving a lot of unfavourable conditions for aspirants which are not in the best interest of the Association.

Mr. Manu told the GNA Sports in an exclusive interview that, the amount being charged for filing a presidential post was “outrageous and does not make sense.”

“GFA is an Association that makes its own rules. The positions to be contested for are not public offices. These are positions that do not attract salaries and so the GH¢ 5,000 cedis as filing fee are outrageous and by that, you are only encouraging people to come in and milk the FA when voted into power,” he said.

“Another difficult thing is what the NC is demanding from the candidates, for example asking them to produce tax clearance, TIN number, police clearance; ­ is this a public office, what are all these for? Must you go through all these because you want to lead an Association which you are a member of?

“Meanwhile, when FIFA appointed the NC, it never ask for TIN number, tax clearance from any of the members on the Committee. So why would they (NC) want to leave office and put this impediment in the way of people who out of genuine interest want to come and be part of the running of the Association.”

“I see it as outrageous. It has no meaning and doesn’t make sense to me. Personally, if I were to have my own way, I would have ask everybody to boycott the entire process and let’s see what they can do,” he stressed.

The NC has set October 25 as the date for the elections. –GNA