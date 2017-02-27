KNUST student commits suicide

A first year female student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technolgy (KNUST) has hanged herself on a ceiling fan by a nylon rope in her hostel room, last Friday.

Adwoa Agyarkwa Anyimadu-Antwi, 18, was the daughter of the Member of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party for Asante Akyem Central Constituency, Kwame Ayimadu-Antwi.

The deceased was said to have left behind a handwritten note that reads: “Sorry mummy and daddy for not being the girl you want me to be.”

Sources close to the KNUST authorities confirmed the incident that took place at the Independence Hall of the university to The Ghanaian Times, claiming she locked herself up in the room.

What led her to take the action is not yet known, but snippets of information gathered by the Times indicated that she failed in some of her course papers and could not cope with what she saw as shameful to herself and entire family.

Meanwhile, the KNUST police have launched an intensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

According to the KNUST District Police Commander, Deputy Police Superintendent (DSP) Boakye Ansah, the police have extended invitation, through the university authorities, to one of the deceased’s roommate.

The roommate was said to be the first person to bump into the scene in the room as she used a different key to open the door, and cut the rope in an attempt to rescue her before calling for help.

Body of the deceased had been deposited at the KNUST Hospital mortuary.

From Kingsley E. Hope, Kumasi