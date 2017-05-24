KMA ekes data collection

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has sworn in members of its sub-metropolitan and district councils with a reminder to aid the assembly to collect accurate data to enhance revenue collection performance.

Mr. Osei Asibey-Antwi, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), said they should do everything to make sure that every taxable businesses and properties were captured.

That, he indicated, was the way to go to strengthen its capacity to bring development to the people.

The KMA has targeted to collect total revenue of

GH¢112,075,801.19, this year.

As of the end of the first quarter, it had raked in just

GH¢5,793,376.94, and he said, they should be doing better than that.

There are nine sub-metropolitan councils in Kumasi–Manhyia, Tafo, Suame, Bantama, Kwadaso, Nhyiaeso, Asokwa, Oforikrom and Subin.

Mr. Asibey-Antwi underlined the need for them to see to it that there was transparency and accountability in the management of funds allocated for the development of their various areas.

They should step back from doing anything likely to saddle the KMA with further judgement debts, he added.

The assembly’s judgement debt to creditors stands at GH¢50,602,874.43.

He said the expectation was that all would work with the common goal of making things better for the people and keeping the city clean.

The MCE highlighted the need for the councils to do more to sensitise the people on their civic responsibilities and to help them to have better understanding of government’s policies and programmes.

This was the path to travel to unite them behind these policies and programmes, he added.