KMA boss cautions residents

The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Kumasi, Osei Asibey-Antwi, has cautioned that anyone caught littering in the metropolis will be arrested and prosecuted.

He indicated that there would be strict enforcement of the assembly’s bye-laws on environmental sanitation.

He was speaking at a seven-day national retreat of the True Faith Church Ghana at Nketia in the Atwima-Nwabiagya District.

The event, which brought together the clergy and the laity to discuss ways to help grow the church and the nation, was held under theme, ‘Loose him and let him go’.

Mr. Asibey-Antwi said keeping the city clean was his urgent priority.

He pointed out that the metropolitan assembly could make reasonable savings on waste management for investment in education and other development projects if people accepted to do the right things.

He called for the cooperation and support of the residents to rid the nation’s second largest city of filth.

Senior Apostle John Owusu-Achiaw, the General Overseer, said the church was not focusing only on the spiritual growth of the members but the transformation of their socio-economic situation.

He spoke of its readiness to partner the state to bring development to the people.

The church used the event to present pieces of wax print and large quantity of food items to more than 200 widows.

He indicated that there would be strict enforcement of the assembly’s bye-laws on environmental sanitation.

The event, which brought together the clergy and the laity to discuss ways to help grow the church and the nation, was held under theme, ‘Loose him and let him go’.

Mr. Asibey-Antwi said keeping the city clean was his urgent priority.

He pointed out that the metropolitan assembly could make reasonable savings on waste management for investment in education and other development projects if people accepted to do the right things.

He called for the cooperation and support of the residents to rid the nation’s second largest city of filth.

Senior Apostle John Owusu-Achiaw, the General Overseer, said the church was not focusing only the spiritual growth of the members but the transformation of their socio-economic situation.

He spoke of its readiness to partner the state to bring development to the people.

The church used the event to present pieces of wax print and large quantity of food items to

He indicated that there would be strict enforcement of the assembly’s bye-laws on environmental sanitation.

He pointed out that the metropolitan assembly could make reasonable savings on waste management for investment in education and other development projects if people accepted to do the right things.

He called for the cooperation and support of the residents to rid the nation’s second largest city of filth.

Senior Apostle John Owusu-Achiaw, the General Overseer, said the church was not focusing only the spiritual growth of the members but the transformation of their socio-economic situation.

He spoke of its readiness to partner the state to bring development to the people.

The church used the event to present pieces of wax print and large quantity of food items to more than 200 widows.

GNA