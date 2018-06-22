KKMA Basic School appeals for completion of stalled projects

Headmistress of Okushibri Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA) Basic School in the Greater Accra Region, Ms Lydia Ayi Adam has appealed to the municipal assembly to complete stalled school projects to help decongest the pupils.

She mentioned the school’s abandoned kindergarten (KG) and junior high school (JHS) blocks as projects that have stalled.

Apart from the stalled projects she said the school whose total enrolment currently stands at 312 also lacked textbooks, desks and other materials for effective teaching and learning.

Ms Adam who disclosed this in an interview with the Ghanaian Times during the handing over of books, school uniforms and water project by the Rotary Club of Tema said “four pupils sit on one desk instead of two,” a situation she described as causing discomfort for the children.

“Teachers’ quarters which was built about eight months ago to accommodate teachers who travel far from Tema and its environs, had also remained a white elephant waiting to be inaugurated,” he said.

Ms Adam, therefore, appealed to the KKMA and relevant stakeholders to connect electricity and water to the facility to make it habitable by teachers to curtail the daily challenges they face in commuting to work.

She urged the assembly to as a matter of urgency complete the KG and JHS blocks to enhance effective teaching and learning in the school.

President of Tema Rotary Club, Mrs Mercy Akonnor said the need for the water supply and books to the school featured prominently in her encounter and conversation with a school girl from the school and her subsequent visit to the school.

She said that, the Tema Rotary Club saw the GH¢ 25,000 project as the first phase of urgent needs of the only school in the community.

The president expressed the hope that the water project would provide safe water for drinking and promote health, hygiene and sanitation through proper hand washing while the books would also enhance academic performance.

She entreated the KKMA and the Member of Parliament for the area, Mr Joseph Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo to continue from where Rotary had left of in completing the abandoned projects including a library to keep the books safe for learning.

Mrs Akonnor said Rotary may come back to assist the school if their request for assistance from Rotary International was favourably responded to.

She urged the school to take good care of the water facility to ensure clean, adequate and regular water supply.

FROM KEN AFEDZI, OKUSHIBRI