Kintampo Waterfall closed down

The Kintampo Waterfall has been closed down indefinitely following last Sunday natural disaster, which led to the devastating death of 19 people at the fall.

The decision was taken by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in consultation with the Bring Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

It was contained in a statement issued after officials of the Ministry, the Director General of NADMO, CEO and officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the REGSEC toured the site with the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

The statement said the closure was to enable thorough security and safety checks on the facility.

It called on GTA to embark on a comprehensive safety audit of all major tourist attractions in the country.

The Ministry has also hinted it would fast track its representation to parliament for the passage of Legislative Instrument to enable the GTA regulate and certify these tourist attractions.

The statement commended officials of the District Assembly, the medical staff of the Kintampo General Hospital, officials of the Police, Army, Fire Service, REGSEC and the Youth of Kintampo for their swift response to the disaster.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President in the company of the Regional Minister, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Minster of National Security and officials of the Kintampo Municipal Assembly, GTA, NADMO and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture had visited injured victims in hospital and bereaved families in Kintampo and Wenchi.

The team followed up with solemn gathering of Board, staff and entire students of the Wenchi Methodist Senior High School where 14 students have lost their lives.