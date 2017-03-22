Kintampo Waterfall closed down

Kintampo waterfalls (2)The  Kintampo Waterfall  has been closed down  indefinitely following last Sunday  natural  disaster, which led  to the devastating  death of  19  people at the  fall.

The decision was taken by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in consultation with the Bring Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

It was contained in a statement  issued  after officials  of the Ministry, the  Director General of NADMO, CEO and officials of the Ghana  Tourism  Authority (GTA) and  the REGSEC  toured  the site  with the  Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamadu  Bawumia.

The statement said the closure was to enable thorough security and safety checks on the facility.

It called on GTA to embark on a comprehensive safety audit of all major tourist attractions in the country.

The Ministry has also hinted it would fast track its representation to parliament for the passage of Legislative Instrument to enable the GTA regulate and certify these tourist attractions.

The statement commended officials of the District Assembly, the medical staff of the Kintampo General Hospital, officials of the Police, Army, Fire Service, REGSEC and the Youth of Kintampo for their swift response to the disaster.

Earlier in the day, the Vice President in the company of the Regional Minister, Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Minster of National Security and officials of the Kintampo Municipal Assembly, GTA, NADMO and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture had visited injured victims in hospital and bereaved families in Kintampo and Wenchi.

The team followed up with solemn gathering of Board, staff and entire students of the Wenchi Methodist Senior High School where 14 students have lost their lives.

