‘Keta will become economic hub in sub-region’

The Keta Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Godwin Effah, has expressed the government’s commitment to construct a harbour for the area.

Details of the contract, he said, had been completed and would be undertaken in collaboration with Diamond Cement which has also decided to construct a jetty to facilitate transportation of raw materials for production of cement.

Mr Effah, who made this known at his maiden town hall meeting of the assembly at Abor in the Keta municipality on Friday, noted that the project would make the municipality an economic hub in the country and in the West African sub-region.

“I urge residents to avail themselves for the opportunity since the construction of the harbour will consider local content agreement in respect of employment and feature prominently to provide the youth with job opportunities.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is very bright and what is left is for you to cooperate and support the government implement all planned projects earmarked for the area, the assembly is arranging with private companies to establish fertiliser depots to make inputs closer to farmers.

“Plans are far advanced to purchase tractors for farmers especially in the Shime areas to facilitate cultivation of all suitable crops to boost production, newly constructed schools supplied with furniture to enhance teaching and learning as well as construct more classrooms to accommodate increasing enrolment and construction of a court complex at Abor to facilitate justice delivery as directed by the Chief Justice,” Mr Effah indicated.

He stated that the assembly was negotiating with some non-governmental organisations for the provision of mechanised boreholes to address acute water shortage in some communities and assured the indigenes of regular interactions to ensure equitable distribution of resources and development interventions, acquire new ideas, strengthen social network, mediate differences between elected leaders and civil society towards deepening and sustaining democracy.

The participants urged the assembly to speed up with developmental projects including provision of potable water for difficult-to-reach areas, construction of speed rumps to slow down speeding drivers on the Weme-Anyako road and change the Keta market date since its falling on the same date with Anloga market was stalling businesses.

FROM LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU, KETA