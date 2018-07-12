Kenichi takes charge of Aduana Stars …After club sack Coach Abubakar

Aduana Stars coach, Yusif Abubakar has been fired, less than eight months after guiding the Dormaa club to their second Ghana Premier League title.

His sacking had been on the cards after he fell out with the supporters. He was attacked by two angry fans after Aduana failed to beat Raja Casablanca in Confederation Cup in May.

Last month, it was reported that Abubakar had lost his job but Aduana vehemently denied it. But it has been confirmed now.

“Yes, it’s true we have gone our separate ways but I don’t want to say more for now” Abubakar is quoted by Citinewsroom.com

The former Hearts of Oak coach has paid the price for a hugely unconvincing campaign that has left Aduana, in the relegation zone, a position considered untenable by the club’s hierarchy.

Aduana Stars have been poor in their title defence as they lie 14th with 14 points out of a possible 33 points, having played three games less due to their involvement in CAF Confederation Cup.

In the Confederation Cup, Aduana have failed to impress in the group stage. They have picked just a point in their opening two games.

His position will be taken by Japanese-American Kenichi Yatsuhashi, who parted ways with Inter Allies last week.

Kenichi’s first assignment if confirmed will be the must-win Confederation Cup clash against AS Vita Club.

