Sports

Kemeh vows to stop Aduku

September 17, 2019
0 453 1 minute read
Dodzi Kemeh

…in IBF super welterweight clash Ghana’s world title hopeful, Dodzi Kemeh, has intensified his preparation ahead of the clash with Daniel Aduku at the A Plaza Hotel at Dzodze in the Volta Region on October 5.

They will battle for the vacant International Boxing Federation (IBF) Africa super welterweight title on the night.

Ahead of the fight, Kemeh has vowed to win the fight via the short route, but his opponent, Aduku, believes it is more of a bluff.

Kemeh, 28, boasts of a pro record of 25 fights, out of which he has 21 wins and two defeats.

He won his last fight in April, 2019 with a technical knockout victory over veteran Ben Ankrah at the Aborigines Beach Resort in Keta.

“I have set my eyes on this IBF Africa title and Aduku can’t stand in my way. I know he is capable of causing an upset as a strong boxer, but I will be ready for him and for the challenge he brings on,” he told the media.

Aduku boasts of a professional record of 11 wins, two defeats and a draw. He scored a unanimous decision against Emmanuel Quaye on Christmas Eve last year.

Nonetheless, Kemeh believes this is his time and nothing can stop him from challenging for the world title later this year or early next year.

 “This is my time and I will leave no stone unturned to achieve my dream of becoming a world champion,” he stated.

On the same bill, the night will witness three special guests of honour who will assess the viability of a boxing gymnasium at Dodze and evaluate the efficacy of growing and developing the sport in the Volta Region.

They are James Klutse Avedzi, MP for Ketu North, Kofi Dzamesi, former Minister of Volta Region and former world champion, and Joseph Agbeko,  who was scheduled to fight on the night but pulled out due to injury.

Show More

Related Articles

McDan colts’ football tourney launched

September 17, 2019

Filing fee for FA elections discriminative, prohibitive’

September 17, 2019

Afriyie, best to lead GFA – SuperSport founder

September 17, 2019

NC don’t need an extension – Oti Akenteng

September 17, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close