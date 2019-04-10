K’dua Sports Club excels in tennis tourney

THE Koforidua Sports Club at the weekend emerged victorious at a three-day triangular event involving two other clubs, the Cape Coast Hills Club and the GCB Bank Tennis Club.

The three teams played 12 matches each with the host Koforidua Sports Club winning 10 out of the 12.

GCB Bank and Cape Coast Hill Clubs won four out of the 12 matches, while the Koforidua Sport Club accounted for four out of the singles and seven out of the eight doubles.

Cape Coast Hills Club won one out of the singles and three out of the eight doubles with GCB Bank winning two out of the four in the singles and four out of eight doubles.

Players who excelled in the Koforidua team were Kwadwo Asa, Sammy Tuga, Isaac Atteh, Maurice Adu Amankwah, Charles Amponsah, Frank Sefa, Samuel Afriyie, Otoo Sapero, Jeofrey Agana, Ahiable and Dos Amingos.

GCB Bank gallant men were Prince Ablor, Kojo Essel (Chairman) Daniel George Leo and Nelson Boadi while Barimah Kwasi, Jackson, Aliba and Bonze performed wonderfully on the Cape Coast side.

In a pre-match interview with the captains of the various clubs, Mr. Kwadwo Asare, Kwasi Barimah and Kojo Essel, were optimistic of winning the games but their prime objective was to enable members of the three clubs to relax after busy schedules on working days.

The Vice Chairman of the Koforidua Sports Club, Mr. Kwame Djangba (Senior) said the event was aimed at enabling members to exercise their bodies a little and also fraternize after a hectic working day.

He appealed to the people of Ghana, especially workers of both government, self employed or private to take time off their busy schedules to exercise a little to enable them work long before their retirement.

FROM SAMUEL OPARE LARTEY, KOFORIDUA