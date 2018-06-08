K’Bu Hospital workers protest dismissal of CEO

Workers of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) have protested against the sacking of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, Dr Felix Anyah from office.

The workers yesterday clad in red arm bands to express their displeasure at the decision, also gave three days ultimatum to government for the reinstatement of the CEO.

Marching through the some lanes at hospital with placards some of which read; “Anyaa Korlebu needs you more,” “We want Anyah back to the administration,” “Honest CEO, Jesus Christ of KBTH, Dr Anyah,” and “Agyeman Manu Korle-Bu is not a gold mine,” and “Mr Minister, Anyah is not Corrupt”.

Dr Anyah was dismissed on Wednesday, June 6, after reports indicate he was not approved by the Public Services Commission after he appeared for his interview for the job.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times, President of the Korle-Bu Senior Staff Association,(KOSSA), Mr Charles Ofei Palm, said management of the hospital had not received any letter indicating that the CEO has been sacked.

According to him, it was a mere speculation, adding that a stakeholder meeting would soon be held to address the situation.

Mr Palm said a letter has also been addressed to the Office of the Presidency in relation to the matter.

He said the alleged dismissal of the CEO was not good for the stability of the hospital and industrial harmony.

Mr Ofei appealed to the workers to return to post, and said pragmatic steps were being put in place to address the issue.

Apart from Dr Anyah, the President, through his Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, earlier announced termination of appointments of Mr Paul Asare Ansah, Director General of Ghana Ports and Habours Authority; Gifty Klenam, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Export Promotion Authority, and Alfred Obeng Boateng, the Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company.

Dr Anyah, who is the owner of Holy Trinity Medical Centre/Holy Trinity Spa was appointed in June 1, 2017.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG