Kassim: Stars aware of Tunisia threat



Black Stars centre back Kassim Nuhu has said, the team was aware of the threat of the Tunisians, when it comes to set pieces, but are equal to the task, as they seek to make it to the quarter finals of the 24-nation tournament.

Kassim, making his debut African Cup of Nations (AFCON) said the North Africans are good at set pieces; hence they would ensure such situations were prevented.

“We are aware of what they can do in such situations, but we have prepared adequately and would be equal to the task,” he added.

He said playing any side at this stage was very difficult, but their aim has been to overcome the challenge from the Tunisians, in a bid to progress to the next stage of the competition.

In an interview with GNA Sports at the team’s training grounds at the Suez Sports Centre at Ismailia, Kassim said “we have studied the Tunisians well and noticed their strengths and we are putting measures in place to stop that.

“We need to prevent them from making crosses deep into our 18 yard box and also avoid committing fouls in and around our area, which would prove very vital to our win.”

Kassim, who sat out from the Stars last group game against Guinea-Bissau, said though many countries were aware of the threats of Ghana, they had to work harder to reach the ultimate.

“We are Ghana and most countries wouldn’t want to play us at this stage but the most important thing is that we must not underrate any country. We would go all out in search of the glory and I know with determination and right attitude, Ghana would come out clean,” he added.

In another development, Black Stars winger Thomas Agyepong says he has recovered fully from the injury that ruled him out of the last two games of the competition and ready to do battle against Tunisia today.

“Now I can say that I am fully fit and ready for the task ahead, I am feeling okay and working hard like any other player.

“I am very hopeful Ghanaians would see me back on the pitch to give my best to mother Ghana, as we aim at winning the continental trophy,” he said.

Agyepong, who is having his debut African Cup of Nations (AFCON), was delighted with the level of support from his senior colleagues adding that “I have enjoyed tremendous support from the senior players who have helped me to build my confidence as a player.

“It has been great as a debutant in terms of experience, though I have sat out in the last couple of games; it has been great watching the team from the bench.

“It is good for my development as a young player and I know for sure we are poised for our upcoming game against Tunisia, on Monday and I am sure we will get a win.”

Agyepong sustained an injury in Ghana’s Group opener against Benin, in a match which ended two all.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars of Ghana returned to training on Friday, after taking a day break, with a full house at the Suez Canal Sports Centre in Ismailia, Egypt.

The Stars, who are preparing for the 1/16th clash against Tunisia today trained with the injured Thomas Agyepong and Jonathan Mensah who all returned to full scale training, after missing previous training sessions due to injuries.

Apart from Christian Atsu, who has been ruled out of the competition, all the players were fully fit and available for selection. –GNA