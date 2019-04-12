Karni Area Council realigned to Jirapa municipality

Karni Area Youth and Development Association has lauded efforts by Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) and the Electoral Commission (EC) to realign Karni Area Council to Jirapa municipality, their traditional town.

It also expressed gratitude to the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for being “sensitive, responsive and sympathetic” to the plight of the people who have been protesting against the decision to divide the Karni traditional area for decades.

Aggrey Faabar, Chairman of Karni Area Youth and Development Association, observed that for two decades the people have been crying over the unconstitutional and arbitrary division of Karni Area Council and the traditional area between Jirapa Municipal and Lambussie District.

“The demarcation did not find expression in section 3 (4) of the local government Act 1993 (Act 462) since it created social and political disharmony in the communities, the situation culminated in electorates’ refusal to take part in the 2016 general election as a means of protest.

“I am extremely happy to announce our insistent cry and calls to successive governments and powers that be have finally yielded positive results, we are reliably informed the constitutional instrument realigning Karni Area Council and the traditional area back to Jirapa municipality has been laid in parliament.

“The move by government is needful and creative, which will set the stage for holistic and speedy development as well as maintenance of peace and unity among the people across the seven electoral areas.

“It will also alleviate the suffering of the people who, prior to realignment, will have to travel on rough and dusty road for over 45 kilometres for a National Health Insurance Scheme card or renewal instead of making just 18 kilometres half-tarred road to Jirapa.

The Regent of Karni, Naa Charles Samba, lamented that the division of the traditional zone stalled development projects and created confusion as parts of the area fell under jurisdiction of Jirapa Traditional Council and the other under Lambussie.

“Exercising power and control over the people became extremely difficult but I am very glad we are now going back to our mother district and I hope things will now be better,” he noted.

Ebenezer Ayema, the Assembly member for Vingving electoral area, said the challenge of the people was the division of the traditional area, which had been restored. –GNA