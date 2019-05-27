Karela pip Dwarfs to qualify



Karela United have progressed to the semi-finals of the Normalisation Committee (GFA) special competition after defeating Dwarfs 1-0 at the Cosby Awuah Memorial Park in the final game of Southern sector.

The Ayinase club secured second spot on the table with 27 points after the win to maintain an unbeaten record at home throughout the competition.

Diawisie Taylor once again rose to the challenge and scored from the penalty spot after Patrick Yeboah was fouled in the box.

Taylor has scored nine goals in the competition so far and is racing for the Golden boot award.

Karela United will face off with AshantiGold in the semi-finals of the competition at the Len Clay Sports Stadium next month.

At the Dansoman Park, Liberty finished third in the Southern zone on 25 points following their 2-0 win over WAFA with Ernest Danso and Elvis Kyei Baffour getting the goals for Liberty.

–Ghanasoccernet