Karela FC seal GPL qualification

Division One side, Karela FC, has sealed qualification to play in the 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League (GPL), having accumulated 64 points with five matches to spare.

Karela FC defeated King Faisal 4-1 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on Sunday afternoon and are the first team to qualify for the GPL next season.

The Nzema based club has amassed 64 points out of a possible 75. The team is leading on the Division One zone two league table with 20 points ahead of former premier league campaigners New Edubiase, who are placed second.

The historic feat would mark the Club’s first qualification to play in the Ghana Premier League.

Another Club likely to join Karela next season in the GPL is Dreams FC with 63 points, eight clear points from second placed Heart of Lions with 55 points with five matches to play in zone 3.-GNA