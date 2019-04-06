Karela FC plot Hearts fall

The Crossby Awuah Memorial Park in Anyinase will be the center of attraction as Karela United take on Accra Hearts of Oak in top match day three fixtures of the Normalisation Committee League competition.

It will be the second time the two will be squaring up at the same venue with Karela United holding the bragging rights over the visitors following a spirited second-half performance that overturned 1-0 deficit to beat Hearts of Oak 3-1 a year ago.

Karela has since then turned the ground a waterloo for many visitors and tomorrow’s encounter with the Phobians will be no exception.

That is the position of Karela’s top marksman, Emmanuel Osei Baffour, who remains optimistic of coming out victorious against the Phobians.

For the Phobians the defeat suffered in mid-week against Elmina Sharks has been brushed aside and will go into the game thinking about a return to winning ways.

Despite losing that game, Hearts played a great game but were let down by their inability to convert their chances; a situation they must aim to rectify if they should stand a chance at Anyinase against the vibrant Karela side.

Tema based Inter Allies will be at the Carl Reindorf Park in Dansoman to play as guests of Liberty Professionals in another southern sector game expected to be full of thrills.

Liberty are chasing their second successive win in the competition after posting the biggest win of the competition so far – a 4-0 drubbing of Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs mid week at the same venue.

For the visitors who have drawn their opening two games, yet another point would be a big ‘take away’ for them considering the form of the host and the advantage of playing at home.

At the Nduom Sports Complex in Elmina, the battle for the top spot would be fought between leaders West African Football Academy and high flying Elmina Sharks.

Having deflated the ego of the Phobians with their 1-0 win in mid-week, the Sharks would be in high spirit going into the game and would hope to prove to all their giant-killing feat was no fluke.

Surely, the likes of Felix Addo, Richard Mpong and Emmanuel Arthur will be a thorn in the flesh of the visitors but WAFA has the young boys to contain them.

Dreams FC are clear favourites for the tie against seemingly struggling Ebusua Dwarfs team at the Dawu Park.

Making a mark in the competition has been extremely difficult for the Central region’s representatives.

Against Dreams FC, it does not appear their problems will be over because Dreams are playing very well and would torment the visitors as Eric Gawu probes their area in search of goals.

