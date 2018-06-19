Kane shatters Tunisia … As Africa still goes without a point

Harry Kane scored a dramatic injury-time winner as England beat Tunisia 2-1 in their World Cup opener in Volgograd on Monday evening.

The England captain, who had volleyed his side into an early lead, headed home after John Stones had flicked on a Kieran Tripper corner in the 91st minute to secure a vital three points in their bid to qualify from Group G.

A controversial penalty looked to have denied them the win when Kyle Walker was harshly penalised for an elbow on Fakhreddine Ben Youssef 10 minutes before half-time and Ferjani Sassi coolly slotted home.

England’s rampant start was capped by a sharp volleyed goal from their captain in the 11th minute. Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen brilliantly palmed away Stones’ header from Ashley Young’s corner, but Kane was alert to smash home from close range.

By the time Hassen left the field in tears on 15 minutes, he had already made three excellent saves – including the third-minute outstretched foot which denied Jesse Lingard and saw the goalkeeper pick up the injury that would ultimately end his night early.

Lingard, Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire wasted opportunities as England remained in total control until the 35th minute when Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan pointed to the penalty spot to allow Tunisia back into the game. – Sky Sports

CAPTION:

Captain Kane joined by his colleagues to celebrate the last-gasp winner