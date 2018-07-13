Kane: England loss to Croatia will hurt for long time

England’s World Cup semi-final defeat to Croatia will hurt for a long time, striker Harry Kane said after their 2-1 extra-time defeat on Wednesday.

“It’s tough, we’re gutted,” he said. “We worked so hard, the fans were amazing, it was a tough game, a 50-50 game, when we look back we will think there’s stuff we could have done better.

“We worked as hard as we could… it hurts, it hurts a lot and it will hurt for a long time. We have had a fantastic journey, further than we thought,” he added.

“We created some good chances when we were 1-0 up, maybe we dropped a little too deep but we didn’t get enough pressure on the ball. There are a lot of ifs and buts, in these games it’s small margins.”

“It’s hard to say (what went wrong). There’s a lot we could have done better. They played well and made it difficult for us… it’s hard to put your finger of it.”

Meanwhile, former England international, Gary Neville, believes Kane has been injured since facing Colombia in the last 16 of the World Cup.

The former Manchester United and England full-back thinks that Kane, who has six goals to his name and could still win the Golden Boot, must have been carrying a knock.

The Tottenham forward began the tournament brilliantly with five goals in two games but his form tailed off in the knockout stages, and he was particularly anonymous against Croatia in the 2-1 defeat in extra-time.

And Neville believes he was masking an injury.

“I’d be amazed if he hadn’t been carrying an injury since the Colombia game,” Neville said on ITV.

“Against Sweden, he was static. I’d be amazed if he doesn’t come out and something emerges about his fitness.

“He’s just not been there.” – Eurosport