Kandahar Boys destroy property at Sagnarigu Assembly

Vigilante group, Kandahar Boys has vowed it will continue to unleash more mayhem on the Sagnarigu District Assembly until the District Chief Executive Mariama Iddrisu reconsiders a School Feeding contract it lost.

The group issued the warning after its members invaded the Assembly to demand clarity to why an influential women leader of the group lost a bid to provide catering service under the programme.

The Wednesday evening encounter turned violent and some property of the assembly were destroyed.

Hajia Iddrisu was absent when the men arrived at the assembly and on their way to her office suddenly grew angry and vandalised a glass door, attacked desks and kicked down bundles of documents on desks.

The assistant director for the district suffered an eye injury and was taken to the Tamale Central Hospital while some staff also fled into other offices and a nearby bush for safety.

Secretary of the group Iddris Abdul Hack explained that the group’s mission was not to attack anyone at the assembly but to continue an engagement with the DCE over a contract their “mother” lost.

According to him, women organiser of the group, Hajia Amaama applied in the name of the group to provide catering services under the School Feeding Programme in the district but was denied.

Mr Hack said they viewed the denial as an attack so decided to engage the DCE to reconsider the application but he said the DCE told them she would not reconsider the request and dared them to take any action.

He said the incident was a tip of an iceberg and more were to follow until the request is addressed and the woman given a contract to provide catering service.

“We are saying that whatever she would do to give us that slot, she should do it or we will still have a case with her whenever, at any time.

“Does she want the NDC or other party supporters to think that Kandahar has been rejected a place in the School Feeding Programme? Not that we did not apply, we did and she rejected us.

“Our case with her is just simple, she should give us the slot or we will have problems with her,” Mr Hack declared.

Meanwhile, the police were deployed to the residence of Hajia Iddrisu after a complaint about the attack was lodged.

Police Public Relations Officer in the region, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mohammed Tanko confirmed the incident and said enough information about the case were being sought to accelerate investigation. –starrfmonline.com