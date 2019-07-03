KAIPTC to host discussions on terrorism in W/A

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) will tomorrow host its ‘Reflections on Security Series’.

The forum would provide the platform to unpack the complex security dimensions of the surge in terrorist attacks in West Africa.

Participants consist of members of the diplomatic corps, academia, students, civil society organisations, journalists, the business community, security agencies, the hospitality industry, and religious organisations.

A statement issued by KAIPTC in Accra yesterday said it was hosting these series in the wake of increasing activities of violent extremist groups in parts of West Africa.

“These radical extremist groups continue to use asymmetrical tactics to undermine efforts at strengthening governance and security in their areas of operation, through a series of attacks, such as kidnappings, bombings, among others.

The activities of these groups have generated mixed reactions from different sections of society,” the statement said.

The ‘Reflections on Security Series,’ according to the statement, sought to provide an open space within which these topical and sensitive national, regional and international issues can be discussed by relevant stakeholders on the premise of trust, openness and reciprocal respect.

Security experts such as Dr Festus Aubyn and Dr Emma Birikorang, Research Fellow and Deputy Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research respectively at KAIPTC, together with Supt Raymond Adofiem Wejong, Commanding Officer of the Countering Terrorism Department at the Ghana Police Service would be the lead discussants.

Dr Kwesi Aning, Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research at KAIPTC will chair the event.

The panelists would also reflect on the level of countries preparedness to respond to these emerging threats from radical extremist groups and the role of the citizenry in reducing the threats.

The role of different sections of society, such as the business community, religious bodies, community leaders, community ‘watchdogs’ and the international community in mitigating violent extremism in the region would also be explored.

Some of the key issues to be explored at the seminar include the various groups involved in terrorist attacks, their motivation and main targets; the role of irregular migration through porous borders and its contributions to the surge in terrorist attacks.

At the end of the forum, it would be expected that participants would acquire sufficient knowledge on the threats from radical extremist groups and serve as advocates in the prevention of their threats.

By Times Reporter