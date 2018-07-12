Juventus reveal secret on Ronaldo move

JUVENTUS signed Cristiano Ronaldo 15 days after they were first made aware of the player’s desire to leave Real Madrid.

Two weeks ago, Joao Cancelo joined Juventus but the Turin club would never have imagined that a few days later he would be joined by his fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo.

“Everything started when we began negotiations for Cancelo, who has the same agent as Ronaldo, Jorge Mendes,” confirmed Giuseppe Marotta.

“We want to express our maximum satisfaction and happiness at being able to sign Cristiano,” added Marotta, who also praised the professionalism of Mendes during the negotiations.

And so Cristiano now begins his new €112m adventure with Juventus. This presents him with the chance to conquer Italy after leaving his mark on both England and Spain.

Cristiano arrived at Real Madrid in 2009 and, after a decade at the club, his plan was to retire with Los Blancos. That was until he felt betrayed by the club’s president.

After Lionel Messi’s recent contract renewal with Barcelona, Florentino promised his star man a new deal that would make him the best paid player in world football.

This has always been Cristiano Ronaldo’s obsession: to be paid more than anybody else. The problem is that new contract offer never materialised and the player began to search for an escape route should someone pay €100m for him.

According to ‘Marca’, that price tag is what was the beginning of the end for Cristiano and Real Madrid’s relationship. Cristiano felt humiliated that his asking price was seen as a mere €100m when PSG had paid €222m for Neymar just last summer. The Madrid based paper said this was the moment Cristiano decided to leave. “If I’m only worth €100m it’s because you don’t really want to keep me.” – Sport English