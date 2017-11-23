Justice Nii Amaa Ollennu Memorial Basic Sch gets new five-classroom block

The Justice Nii Amaa Ollennu Memorial Basic School has constructed an ultra-modern five-classroom block to enhance teaching and learning for pupils and tutors of the school.

The school which was named after a Supreme Court judge, Justice Raphael Nii Amaa Ollennu also has a new administration block, as part of its strategies to ensure the school becomes one the best schools in Accra.

In furtherance to this, a nine-member management committee has also been inaugurated to manage, plan and monitor performance improvement strategy for the school.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the chairperson of La Town Development Association, Nii Amarkai Amarteifio urged the new management to cater for the school, especially the teachers’ welfare.

He advocated the provision of performance-based incentives packages for both teachers and pupils who performed credibly at the end of the term.

The Management Committee Chairperson, Mrs Theodora A. Kpobi on behalf of the committee pledged their readiness to uplift the image of the school.

She called on the teachers, pupils, individuals and organisations to support the school to be among the best schools in the capital

BY BERNARD BENGHAN