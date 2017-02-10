Justice Habib Logoh drags Anas to court

The legal tussle between Justice Mustapha Habib Logoh and ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, over the alleged judicial bribery scandal is far from over as the High Court Judge, has filed a fresh suit challenging the capacity of Anas to conduct private investigations into the Judicial Service without licence.

“The plaintiff contends that the first defendant, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, lacks the capacity to conduct private investigations into the Judicial Service without a license/permit from the Minister of Interior pursuant to the Police Service (Private Security Organizations Regulations), 1992 (L.I 1571),” reads the statement of claim.

Justice Logoh averred that he caused his lawyers to conduct a search at the Registrar General’s Department to ascertain the fact of Tiger PI’s existence as a company and the record proved negative.

The plaintiff says that he caused another search to be conducted at the Ministry of Interior and the result again was negative.

The superior court Judge contends that Anas, the first defendant, the Chief Justice, and the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, second and third defendants have perpetuated fraud against him.

He argued that Anas’s complaint for his removal from office is criminal in nature and as a result it is only a court of competent jurisdiction that may enquire into it pursuant to Articles 19(1), 125(3) and 126(1) of the 1992 Constitution and section 1(1) of the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).

The plaintiff further argues that the Chief Justice lacks jurisdiction to administratively enquire into Anas’s petition as she purports to do in purported exercise of her functions under Article 146(3) and (4) of the 1992 Constitution.

Justice Logoh prayed for a declaration that Anas lacked the capacity to conduct private investigations without a license.

He is also asking for a declaration that the purported investigations by Anas is in violation of his fundamental human rights to privacy as guaranteed by Article 18(2) of the 1992 Constitution and other International Human Rights Instruments.

The High Court Judge prayed for an order terminating the impeachment proceedings as a result of the unlawfully procured evidence by Anas.