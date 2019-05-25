June 4 planning c’ttee organise tree planting exercise today

The June 4th Planning Committee, is set to organise tree planting exercise to sensitise the public against deforestation today in Accra to form part of activities to mark the 40th anniversary celebration of the Uprising.

The event, which will be celebrated under the theme: ‘Developing a national character for sustainable good governance’ will have cadres, well wishers and sympathisers of the revolution engaged in tree planting exercise.

It will also celebrate the environmental credentials of the leader of the uprising, former President, Jerry Rawlings.

The exercise, which kick-starts at 6am today will begin from the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange to the Legon Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) park.

This was contained in a statement released by the June 4th Planning Committee, yesterday.

It observed that the spate of deforestation was destroying wildlife and affected climate change, adding that “the exercise is to encourage Ghanaians to re-embrace tree planting as a way of life and to mitigate the effect of climate change and foster a cooler environment.

“To mark the celebration, the committee has organised a lecture which will be delivered by Professor John Aheto, a renowned management expert on May 29 at 2pm at the Amegashie Conference Hall of the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).”

He will speak on the theme of the celebration after which a distinguished panel comprising personalities such as Brigadier-General (rtd) Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, former National Security Advisor, Prof. Joshua Alabi, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies Accra, Prof. John Gatsi, senior lecturer, University of Cape Coast Dr Deborah Cubagee, a medical practitioner and Goosie Tanoh, former presidential aspirant would dissect the lecture.

The event, which will be climaxed with a durbar on June 4 at the Nungua Traditional Authority Park, will be attended by former President Rawlings, leading members of the committee and the 31st December Revolution would address the durbar.

The celebration will start at 8am with a parade by young cadres followed by the lighting of the perpetual flame before the traditional address by the leader of the Revolution.

